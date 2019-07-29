Morgan Stanley (MS) Stake Has Increased by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co; The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) Position Maintained by Westchester Capital Management Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (BX) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 150,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 425,700 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.89 million, up from 275,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 4.34 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 19/04/2018 – BX SAYS PERM CAP VEHICLES TO ACCT FOR MORE BIZ OVER TIME; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS MANAGED BY BLACKSTONE HAVE AGREED TO ACQUIRE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS, LLC; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone is among firms weighing offer for LaSalle REIT – Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE REIT BUYS CANYON INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $1.8B; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $33.50 PER SHARE IN $4.8 BILLION TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – Blackstone to Acquire Gramercy in $7.6 Billion Deal (Correct); 08/03/2018 – SHELL IS PLOTTING A $10BN JOINT TAKEOVER BID FOR THE AMERICAN SHALE DIVISION OF BHP – SKY NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Traffic Advisory: RIDOT Closing Blackstone Street at I-95 Overpass in Providence; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone’s epic swap trade intrudes on friendly lunch with Blankfein- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – FRP Holdings Announces Closing of Sale of Its Industrial Warehouse Portfolio to Blackstone

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 115.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 46,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,063 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 39,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.74. About 8.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons; 24/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPANDS OIL & GAS PRACTICE WITH MORGAN STANLEY HIRES; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investment Bank Pipeline Is Healthy: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Investors Should ‘Buy This Market’ (Video); 13/04/2018 – Morgan Maintains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 06/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED FROST TOMORROW WEDNESDAY MARCH 7 AT 3:30PM ET; 03/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Fires Employee in Oregon After Abuse Allegations; 29/05/2018 – Yum China Presenting at Morgan Stanley China Summit Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 381,452 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt holds 95,900 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 5,335 were accumulated by Blb&B Advsrs Lc. Hartford Invest Management Commerce, Connecticut-based fund reported 185,922 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 904,634 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership holds 104,845 shares. Howard Hughes Medical Institute invested in 0.98% or 100,000 shares. Burns J W Co has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Raymond James Assocs holds 0.04% or 585,278 shares. Lourd Ltd has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Td Asset Mngmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Manufacturers Life The holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 10.43 million shares. Bridgecreek Invest Limited Liability Corporation, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 205,000 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 7,512 shares.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 15,401 shares to 8,067 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EPP) by 41,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,253 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12,500 shares to 485,979 shares, valued at $15.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,000 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

