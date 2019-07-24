Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rose While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Raised Holding; Skytop Capital Management Cut Its Take (TTWO) Stake by $1.22 Million

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 504.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.55. About 5.72M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 530 FROM SFR 475; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N EXPECTS MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE LESS “CONDUCIVE” THROUGH REST OF 2018 -CFO; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Had Meetings With J.P. Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman; 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $63; 09/03/2018 – DESPEGAR.COM CORP DESP.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Is Maintained at Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley; 11/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $107; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57

Skytop Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc sold 12,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 43,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, down from 55,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 657,415 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has declined 6.05% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net $62M-Net $74M; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.25 EPS, down 1,350.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -178.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,031 are owned by Ls Invest Advsr Llc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,105 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 7,100 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.03% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Advent Cap Mgmt De reported 15,000 shares. Natl Pension Ser accumulated 149,944 shares. Nokota Limited Partnership holds 160,385 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.06% or 83,465 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys invested 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com holds 358,795 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 95,247 are owned by First Tru Advsr Lp. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp holds 33,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 32,410 shares. Tower (Trc) holds 0.02% or 3,188 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Midcap Dividend (DON) by 6,451 shares to 11,791 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,327 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VBK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,281 were reported by Prelude Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bb&T Ltd Liability owns 436,828 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio accumulated 711,333 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 13,551 shares. Telos Cap Mgmt invested in 1% or 75,857 shares. Highlander Management Limited owns 4,850 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 789,427 shares. Amg Natl Bancorp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, American Grp has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated holds 1.13M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 11.76M shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,866 shares. Waddell Reed Financial stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boston Common Asset Management Lc reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).