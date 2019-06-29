Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trimmed Its Holding by $8.40 Million; As Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Hutchinson Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $10.09 Million

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 8.10M shares traded or 65.74% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES INCREASING DEMAND FOR POTASH, PHOSPHATES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.20 – $1.60 PER SHARE

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D analyzed 200,000 shares as the company's stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.19 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 15.45M shares traded or 52.06% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 80,000 shares to 780,000 shares, valued at $25.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 36,564 shares to 89,821 shares, valued at $7.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 1,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022. Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550 worth of stock.

