Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Schulhoff & Co Lifted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position

Schulhoff & Co Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schulhoff & Co Inc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,376 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, up from 85,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schulhoff & Co Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $77.72. About 1.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 39,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,450 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 439,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.61. About 2.42M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/05/2018 – Destination Maternity and Investor Group: Dissident Group’s Alden, Morgan, Ryan and Windal Have Been Elected Based on Preliminary Vote Count; 11/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY IS SAID TO SEEK BUYER FOR KLOECKNER BONDS; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS PROSPECT OF RISING TRADE TARIFFS PRESENTS RISKS FOR EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS BOTH ON INPUT COSTS & POTENTIALLY ON FINISHED PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – CariClub Selected as One of Morgan Stanley’s 10 Startup Companies for 2018 Second Cohort of Multicultural Innovation Lab; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 22/05/2018 – HSBC HOLDINGS PLC HSBA.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 900P FROM 850P; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 211,700 shares to 757,400 shares, valued at $9.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 401,745 are owned by Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0.07% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 28,447 shares. 19,008 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com. Stoneridge Invest Prtnrs Lc owns 19,424 shares. 20,281 are owned by Prelude Management Limited. Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1.42 million shares. The New York-based Bluemar Capital Limited Com has invested 1.66% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Park Circle invested in 800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd invested in 14,094 shares. Eagle Cap Management Llc has invested 2.46% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Liability Company invested in 36,605 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Huntington State Bank invested in 0.02% or 24,503 shares. Ajo LP reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Com has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.14 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.