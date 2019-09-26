Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Lowered Holding; Boston Scientific (BSX) Stake Lifted by Taurus Asset Management Llc

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.04. About 6.69M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site; 13/03/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 13/04/2018 – Morgan Maintains Lead on Day Two of FLW Tour at Lake Cumberland presented by General Tire; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall’s investment unit signs property JV with Hertfordshire council; 17/04/2018 – Bank of Queensland Target Cut 6.45 to A$10.30/Share by Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to Be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market Pres; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 31/05/2018 – City AM: Morgan Stanley’s CEO calls Soros’s prediction of a global crisis ‘ridiculous’

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 86,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 576,665 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.79M, up from 489,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 4.12 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.82 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.55% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Citadel holds 0.03% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Adage Partners Gru Ltd holds 1.97M shares. King Wealth holds 10,102 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Comerica National Bank has invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 0.53% or 88,887 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na invested in 9,792 shares. Payden & Rygel stated it has 2.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 14,244 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Lc holds 0% or 28,850 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 1.65M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company reported 56,038 shares. Moody State Bank Division, a Texas-based fund reported 185,987 shares.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares to 90,458 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 36,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Putting Boston Scientific On Our Radar – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.