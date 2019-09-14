Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Salem Investment Counselors Decreased Stake by $426,345 as Share Value Declined; Nike Cl B (NKE) Shareholder Ar Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Salem Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc sold 9,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 4,280 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $188,000, down from 14,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 11.19 million shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 29/05/2018 – SAPERSTEIN SAYS MS IS INVESTING IN ULTRA-HIGH-NET WORTH CLIENTS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – Colm Kelleher to Speak at the Annual Morgan Stanley European Financials Conference; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Underweight by Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – Jay Dupuis: EXCLUSIVE: Morgan Stanley Engages GDAX As Institutional Crypto Market Maker – The ICO Journal; 13/03/2018 – SEGRO PLC SGRO.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 610P; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 06/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: James Owens Isn’t Standing for Re-Election to Board

Ar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Cl B (NKE) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 77,850 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.54 million, down from 82,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc. Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $87.32. About 4.47M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 19,935 shares to 104,011 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 207,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,355 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ValueAct: 15% Per Annum With Activism – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.25 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Nike Stock Looks Compelling Amid Its Recent Weakness – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wedbush Defends Foot Locker’s Q2, Susquehanna Downgrades Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Lululemon Thrives as Other Apparel Retailers Die – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 30.75 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.