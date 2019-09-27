Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Pinnacle Associates LTD Raised Its Position; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holder Silverback Asset Management Decreased Stake by $1.03 Million

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 16,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 195,185 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.55 million, up from 179,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 5.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 07/03/2018 – Wilfred Frost: CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: MORGAN STANLEY CHAIRMAN & CEO JAMES GORMAN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S WILFRED; 13/03/2018 – AKBANK AKBNK.IS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 12 FROM TL 11; 29/03/2018 – Tracy Morgan Brings Comedy to L.A. for “ln Stitches: A Night of Laughs” on April 27; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley reported a record profit and revenue for the first quarter on Wednesday, as its trading business did better than expected; 24/05/2018 – Italy 10-yr yield above 2.4 pct may trigger wider contagion-Morgan Stanley; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Sees Correction in Emerging-Market Debt (Video); 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 10/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 15km N of Morgan Hill, CA

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 77,165 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

More notable recent MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Bank announces a flurry of data and fintech deals – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MagnaChip and Melfas Inc. Announce Partnership to Collaborate on OLED Applications for Automotive and Consumer Markets – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brigade Limited Partnership has 3.66M shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Communications Inc holds 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 563,426 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Cooper Creek Prns Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.7% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Capital LP invested 5.87% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0% or 492,125 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 10,794 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 48,236 shares. Virginia-based Davenport & Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 171,451 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 50,809 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 43,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership has 184,974 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 3.76M shares to 31.82M shares, valued at $45.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.66 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $149,292 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csat Invest Advisory LP accumulated 8,645 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny owns 41,373 shares or 0.82% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated invested in 0.41% or 13,786 shares. Gp One Trading Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Numerixs Techs Incorporated has invested 0.78% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Clough Cap Ptnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 1.84% or 428,300 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp reported 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). British Columbia Invest Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 251,123 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 0.37% or 59.49M shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 45,790 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited Com invested in 51,652 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Moreover, Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 353,995 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.4% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 121.35M shares. Massachusetts-based Excalibur Mngmt Corp has invested 0.35% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Upcoming IPOs for September – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley adds Seagate’s chairman to its board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 11,310 shares to 36,205 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 15,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,960 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS).