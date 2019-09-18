Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Position by $520,300; Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) Stake Raised by Ubs Oconnor Llc

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Endo Int (Put) (ENDP) by 2065% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 2.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05 billion, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Endo Int (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.73% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $3.865. About 490,746 shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 02/04/2018 – Endo International: FDA Interprets DQSA’s Requirement That There Be a ‘Clinical Need’ for Compounding From Bulk Substances; 17/04/2018 – ENDO:EAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITTED ANDA ON VASOSTRICT GENERIC; 07/05/2018 – Lannett Acquires Portfolio of Generic Products From Endo Intl; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent results; 23/04/2018 – PALADIN LABS REPORTS LAUNCH OF NEW INDICATION FOR XIAFLEX; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT BUYS PORTFOLIO OF GENERIC PRODUCTS FROM ENDO INTL; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 12,100 shares as the company's stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 102,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49M, up from 90,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 318,504 shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold ENDP shares while 49 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 213.50 million shares or 2.78% more from 207.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $3846.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19,225 shares to 10,775 shares, valued at $3.96B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Sto by 285,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nabors I (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.