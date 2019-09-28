Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Trimmed Stake; Assetmark Has Boosted Stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by $2.43 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 397.82 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.43 billion, down from 404.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $42.84. About 7.51 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY, INTESA SANPAOLO, BEST BIDDERS FOR INA: PM; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE CROSS-BORDER OUTFLOWS AS MATERIALLY COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 29/03/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350P FROM 330P; 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Morgan Stanley (senior at A3) And Affiliates, Outlook Remains Stable

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (PG) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 22,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 259,307 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.43 million, up from 237,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Corp invested in 1.13 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cibc Mkts has invested 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc has invested 0.21% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cibc Ww Markets reported 345,248 shares. Maverick Capital Limited has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 127,580 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel holds 394,201 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 4.07 million shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.36% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5.20M were reported by Fil Ltd. Clark Cap Grp accumulated 456,218 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 37,319 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma invested in 0.05% or 2.70 million shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na invested in 0.1% or 9,792 shares. Convergence Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.46% or 43,074 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.78 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Spirit Airlines Announces New Appointments to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Roku Shares Clobbered as Analyst Says Sell – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BlackBerry: The Great Leveler Has Arrived – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 113,195 shares to 9,023 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Agency Bond Etf (AGZ) by 21,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 414,796 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Usd High.