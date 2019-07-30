Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Has Cut Its Position by $310.93 Million as Share Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Alpine Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $798.60 Million

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13614.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 114.09M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 114.92 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822.11 million, up from 837,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132.01. About 3.28M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc sold 7.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 404.83 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.08 billion, down from 412.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 4.45 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 02/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC PKI.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $86; 25/04/2018 – MS pops up at Latitude; 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 13/04/2018 – Team ASEAN Storm Resilience Fund Aims to Help Communities Withstand Extreme Weather Events in Southeast Asia; Wins 2018 Morgan Stanley Sustainable Investing Challenge; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO: RATES, CORP CREDIT WERE `A LITTLE SOFTER’; 16/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8.5% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley doubles the number of start-ups in a program to develop women and multicultural entrepreneurs; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.