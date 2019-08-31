Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Matrix Asset Advisors Upped Position by $990,612 as Share Price Declined; Walmart (WMT) Position Maintained by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 23,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 284,693 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 261,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.14M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch: Morgan Stanley Reports Record Revenues; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO SAYS GEOPOLITICAL RISKS, TRADE TENSIONS, DEBATE ON YIELDS ARE AFFECTING INVESTOR SENTIMENT; 03/04/2018 – MyNewsLA: Saudi Crown Prince Meets Hollywood Stars: Michael Douglas, `The Rock,” Morgan Freeman; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $95; 08/05/2018 – Chinese fashion e-commerce firm Meili seeks $500 mln in U.S. IPO; 14/03/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH UNDERPERFORM RATING – THEFLY.COM; 01/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TAPS CLARE WOODMAN AS HEAD OF EMEA UNIT; 02/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Advance 13% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 285.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 63,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 86,273 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, up from 22,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – Times of India: Walmart sees Flipkart as key to atone for missteps in China; 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SAYS A FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT 0700 UK TIME (0600 GMT) ON MONDAY APRIL 30; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Approves Stake Sale to Walmart-Led Group -Bloomberg; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Murder suspect went shopping at Walmart during 2-day police standoff; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Walmart May Benefit, Industry Posts 18th Straight Gain; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 14/03/2018 – Walmart will offer grocery delivery in more than 100 metro areas amid pressure from Amazon, Target and Instacart The company already offers grocery pickup at 1,200 of its stores; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 13,525 shares to 160,916 shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.38% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Horrell reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 93,540 were accumulated by Harvey Cap Mngmt. Lowe Brockenbrough, a Virginia-based fund reported 122,866 shares. Quantres Asset Ltd, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 19,600 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tokio Marine Asset Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 861 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1St Source Bank reported 14,478 shares. King Wealth stated it has 10,102 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pacific Global Invest Management has invested 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston holds 0.08% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 580,497 shares. Psagot Investment House holds 2,035 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0.19% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Wade G W & owns 3,606 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.6% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Contravisory Management reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 212 shares. Etrade Cap Lc stated it has 4,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Diligent Invsts Lc stated it has 1.13% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). D E Shaw Company stated it has 2.16 million shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 0.12% or 7,737 shares. Renaissance Limited Com holds 1.64M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Michael And Susan Dell Foundation invested in 5.06% or 53,774 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability holds 0.17% or 45,654 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).