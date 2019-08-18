Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Boosted Its Position by $2.70 Million as Share Price Declined; As Sherwin (SHW) Share Price Rose, Ccm Investment Advisers Increased Position

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 64,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 689,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09 million, up from 625,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Investment Banking Advisory Revenue $574M; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY ENDS SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 17/04/2018 – REG-MORGAN STANLEY B.V Early Repurchase(s); 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 13/05/2018 – Morgan Cummings, O’Neal Gray; 21/03/2018 – DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA DBV.PA – MORGAN STANLEY AND GOLDMAN SACHS ARE JOINT LEAD BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR GLOBAL OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Time for Versatile `Shohei Ohtani’ Trades

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 5,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 16,364 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, up from 11,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $9.89 during the last trading session, reaching $530.09. About 558,456 shares traded or 2.72% up from the average. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 205,832 shares to 94,200 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 35,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,700 shares, and cut its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) by 40,588 shares to 1,195 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV) by 1,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,765 shares, and cut its stake in Standard & Poors Depository Re (SPY).