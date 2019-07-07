Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Insight 2811 Increased Its Stake by $335,286 as Stock Value Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Increased Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stake by $739,500

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 79.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.44. About 150,645 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $5.77-Adj EPS $5.92; 31/05/2018 – Charles River at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 15/05/2018 – Charles River Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Expands Services for Early Discovery Screening; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Net $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Announces Extended Relationship with The Michael J. Fox Foundation; 18/05/2018 – AGILE SAYS FDA COULD NOT APPROVE TWIRLA IN CRL; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABS REPORTS REFINANCING OF CREDIT LINES &

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.21. About 5.37 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 17/05/2018 – BAJAJ FINANCE LTD BJFN.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500 RUPEES FROM 2000 RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Pretax Margin 26.5%; 18/04/2018 – CORRETTO-Derivati, parte processo, atteso che Morgan Stanley contesti giurisdizione Corte dei Conti; 30/04/2018 – Agility Fuel Solutions and Morgan Olson Introduce High-Performance CNG Walk-In Vans on Freightliner Custom Chassis; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career; 23/04/2018 – Chips: Morgan Stanley Defends View ‘Double Ordering’ Is a Big Risk — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley earnings: $1.45 a share, vs. $1.25 EPS expected; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/04/2018 – EHI CAR SERVICES- CONSORTIUM INTENDS TO FUND DEAL THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $200 MLN FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY WILL NOT BE WORSE OFF UNDER FEDERAL RESERVE’S RECENT CAPITAL RULE PROPOSALS THAN IT IS NOW -CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 3,000 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

