Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Fisher Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position as Market Valuation Rose; Sempra Energy (SRE) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Raised Holding by $1.64 Million

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 13,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,204 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.14M, up from 163,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.06. About 146,876 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 21.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 11/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Remington Outdoor, Sempra Energy; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy CEO Debra Reed To Step Down After 7 Years In The Role — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q REV. $2.96B, EST. $3.24B; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Appoints Joseph Householder as Chief Operating Officer, Effective May 1

Fisher Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc sold 42,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.18 million, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.76 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 25/04/2018 – Global banks fear China will limit JV control through new rules; 25/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S ZENTNER CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Cut 1.5% to $98/Share by Morgan Stanley; 30/04/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 27/03/2018 – EU EQUITY STRATEGY: MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CYCLICALS ARE VULNERABLE TO SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH MOMENTUM, THEIR AVERAGE RELATIVE VALUATIONS REMAIN ELEVATED; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Speaks With Bloomberg TV: LIVE

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 6,514 shares to 19,326 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Co Adr (NYSE:TSM) by 95,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.44M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (Reit) (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telos Cap owns 0.12% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 2,928 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,651 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Llc owns 88,747 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 11,354 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 0.01% or 6,024 shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank stated it has 60,036 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 1.14% or 61,767 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 171 shares. Sarl invested in 32,815 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance reported 14,228 shares stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.11% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Everence Mgmt reported 7,393 shares. Amp Ltd accumulated 1.08 million shares. 17,966 are owned by Texas Yale Cap.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $117,761 activity.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05B for 9.15 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 75,771 shares to 941,690 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credit Agricole S A Adr Adr (CRARY) by 656,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).