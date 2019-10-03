Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Earnest Partners Has Lowered Its Position by $837,769; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder Professional Advisory Services Decreased Its Stake by $378,864

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 19,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 484,606 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.23 million, down from 504,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 1.56 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/05/2018 – Fusion Completes Private Placement of Common Stk Led by Morgan Stanley Credit Partners; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC IS SAID TO SELECT BOFA, GOLDMAN, MORGAN STANLEY; 24/05/2018 – COLUMN-Song remains the same as bond traders, European banks struggle: McGeever; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expense $4.9B; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Nabs Record Profit — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 2,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 89,235 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.90M, down from 91,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.88. About 50,543 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Celebrates 175 Years of Leading with Purpose; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Achieves Science Based Target Recognition for Environmental Goals; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 EPS, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $308.03 million for 16.49 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lkq Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 15,428 shares to 358,391 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,488 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,767 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 190,056 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Llc (Trc) reported 304 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested 0.11% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Amer Interest Grp owns 58,730 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 0.02% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 4,042 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Management Limited Company. Weiss Multi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 4,500 shares. South Dakota Inv Council stated it has 0.06% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.12% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Kistler owns 306 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company accumulated 4,463 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Northstar Inv Advisors Ltd holds 1,787 shares. Moreover, Natl Asset Management has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 123,985 shares stake.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Stanley sues Sears over Craftsman brand – Chicago Business Journal” on March 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Down 9.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Passing On Investing In Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Ener (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6,528 shares to 53,885 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE) by 15,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 791,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duff And Phelps Investment Management owns 14,245 shares. Jennison Associates Llc has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tegean Cap Management reported 9.64% stake. Moreover, Sterling Management Limited Com has 0.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 29,687 are held by Loomis Sayles Lp. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 2.03 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. West Oak Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,960 shares stake. Paloma Ptnrs accumulated 191,073 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Gradient Ltd Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 194,021 shares. 42,167 are held by Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability. Synovus Fin holds 18,279 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Llc reported 9,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Commercial Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 28,331 shares.