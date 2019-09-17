Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Dana Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position by $1.17 Million; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holder Castine Capital Management Has Upped Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 27,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 670,144 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.36M, down from 697,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 6.06M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 05/03/2018 – EUROPEAN INDUSTRIALS: MORGAN STANLEY SEES COMPANIES SUCH AS ELECTROLUX, DOMETIC OR SKF MAY BE MORE SENSITIVE TO TARIFFS ON IMPORTED METALS,HAVING LESS PRICING POWER; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Argentina Trips Up Fidelity, Morgan Stanley and Other Big Investors; 09/05/2018 – Soccer-Leicester eager to spoil Wenger’s farewell, says Morgan; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 30/04/2018 – Cadence Design Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS HAS SUFFICIENT SCALE IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 69,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 476,280 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.84M, up from 406,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 1.71 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO SECOND HALF 2018; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Fincl Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 28/04/2018 – Citizens Bank and Military Warriors Support Foundation Present Home to Gold Star Family; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.16%, EST. 3.14%; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Net Interest Income $1.09B; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL-RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY ACCRETION EXPECTED ABOUT 30 BASIS POINTS IN 2019, ABOUT 45 BASIS POINTS IN 2020 FROM DEAL; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 78C, EST. 75C; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qci Asset Management holds 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 225 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.79% or 22,238 shares in its portfolio. Markston Limited Liability Co accumulated 216,187 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.73% or 1.30 million shares. 103,993 were reported by Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability. Nordea Inv Mngmt reported 126,238 shares. Moody Bancorp Division owns 0.23% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 185,987 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 744,588 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) holds 0.12% or 258,550 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Lee Danner Bass has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Prudential Financial has 5.69 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. 10,000 were accumulated by Ejf Capital Ltd Liability. 5.20 million are held by Fil Limited. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 353,995 shares. Patten And Patten Tn has invested 0.32% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 8,604 shares to 9,786 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 138,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Most-Bought Financial Stocks of Investment Gurus – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.05 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold CFG shares while 191 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 411.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 416.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 23,127 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Llc owns 45,375 shares. Elizabeth Park holds 5.57% or 385,255 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 3,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Putnam Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 672,418 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Claar Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.88% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 15.45 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Profund Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 15,404 shares. 826,700 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Tru Investment holds 24,125 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Private Advisor holds 0.01% or 9,078 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors has 41,471 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company Pa holds 7,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.03% stake.