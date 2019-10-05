Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Cohen & Steers Has Cut Its Stake by $2.18 Million; Arbiter Partners Capital Management Has Lifted Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding by $6.76 Million; Stock Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $231.43. About 8.02 million shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 10/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts Tesla forecast, predicts Model 3 disappointments and capital raise; 11/04/2018 – CNET: Tesla Model Y enters production in November 2019, report claims; 30/03/2018 – TESLA ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT -“IN MOMENTS BEFORE COLLISION, AUTOPILOT WAS ENGAGED WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL FOLLOW-DISTANCE SET TO MINIMUM” -BLOG; 12/05/2018 – resx18: $TSLA – Tesla Executive Leaves for Alphabet Self-Driving-Car Unit Waymo, Sources Say — Update; 10/05/2018 – Some Panasonic executives are cautious about making new battery manufacturing commitments with Tesla, according to the Nikkei Asian Review; 16/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS IS HAVING A PLANNED DOWNTIME ON ITS MODEL 3 PRODUCTION – TESLA SPOKESPERSON; 15/05/2018 – Paritosh Bansal: Tesla plans six-day stoppage at factory for assembly line fixes; 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 21/03/2018 – AP Source: Tesla Stockholders Approve Elon Musk Compensation; 09/04/2018 – NTSB chairman, Tesla CEO talk after fatal ‘Autopilot’ crash

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 40.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 50,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 74,090 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, down from 124,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 5.56M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 19/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS 2018 NEWCASTLE COAL FORECAST 22% TO $91/T; 30/04/2018 – Biotech ETFs Fall After Morgan Stanley Comment On Celgene — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 29/03/2018 – TowneBank Names President J. Morgan Davis as CEO; 07/03/2018 – GORMAN SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN HIRING FORMER TRUMP ADVISER GARY COHN; 21/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Strategy Challenge to Benefit 14 Nonprofit Organizations in U.S. and UK; 12/03/2018 – NUTANIX INC NTNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $42; 18/04/2018 – Elevate Secures Growth Financing from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 238,210 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv has invested 0.4% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 27,292 shares. Moreover, Epoch Inv Ptnrs has 0.81% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tegean Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 9.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 5,229 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd owns 797,750 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa reported 222,852 shares. Dubuque Commercial Bank Tru Co has invested 0.65% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pnc Fincl Services Gp stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Fin Natl Bank invested in 0.04% or 5,468 shares. 188,201 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley warns on sluggish second half – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley – Now’s Not The Time – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Morgan Stanley (MS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fee wars also to hurt big banks’ earnings – KBW – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.36 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) by 158,004 shares to 420,726 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) by 34,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla’s Million Mile Battery – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tesla’s self-valet hits the road – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Revenue Growth Expectation Drops to Negative 8% at Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” on October 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA)’s Big Drop is an Opportunity – Nasdaq” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks close higher as investors bet Fed will lower interest rates again with economy slowing – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 102,675 shares. Lincoln owns 1,854 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Co holds 0.96% or 4.31M shares. Regentatlantic Lc has 994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. L & S Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,101 shares. 543,690 are held by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Advisory Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,209 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 192 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Company owns 1,052 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Korea Investment Corp has 16,300 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 1,513 shares. Ww Invsts holds 9.79 million shares. Creative Planning reported 69,322 shares. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.08% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 1,000 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares with value of $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M. The insider Wilson-Thompson Kathleen bought 360 shares worth $79,816.