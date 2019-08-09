Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Its Position by $6.91 Million; American Research & Management Has Boosted Its Position in Roper Technologies (ROP) by $308,605 as Market Valuation Rose

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 971.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 164,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 181,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.66 million, up from 16,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 5.74 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES NET REVENUE $6,100 MLN VS $5,152 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Morgan Parker’s `There Are More Beautiful Things Than Beyoncé’; 29/03/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 350P FROM 330P; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Pretax Margin 26.5%; 04/05/2018 – EX-MORGAN STANLEY EXECUTIVE PENA IS SAID TO JOIN EISLER CAPITAL; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SHAREHOLDERS ELECT ALL DIRECTORS W/AT LEAST 98%; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. LLC IS ACTING AS SOLE FINANCIAL ADVISOR & “PROVIDED A FAIRNESS OPINION” TO CIGNA BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Figment Film Company Launches with Option on Morgan Carey’s First Horror Screenplay; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $356.03. About 164,679 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – IT services provider Roper Technologies said on Monday it would buy software company PowerPlan for $1.1 billion in an all-cash deal; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 09/04/2018 – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 23,400 shares to 896,600 shares, valued at $30.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 27,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,459 shares, and cut its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

