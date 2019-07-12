Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Bridger Management Cut Its Position by $4.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Fort LP Stake in Altria Group (MO) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 98,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.36M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 6.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Super Retail Target Lifted 7.1% to A$7.50/Share by Morgan Stanley; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Boyfriend found guilty in stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s granddaughter; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – ALL NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD WERE ELECTED FOR A TERM THAT WILL CONTINUE UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 04/05/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 585 RUPEES FROM 540 RUPEES; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 18/04/2018 – GORMAN: MORGAN STANLEY PREPARED FOR RANGE OF CCAR OUTCOMES; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Cato; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 07/03/2018 – Walton EMC Chosen to Serve New Facebook Data Center with Renewable Energy

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 27,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,623 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63M, down from 108,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.55. About 4.13 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 11.36 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5,959 shares to 23,867 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

