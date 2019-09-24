Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Atlanta Capital Group Has Decreased Its Position by $315,921; Sun Life Financial (SLF) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $501,635

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 27.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 7,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 18,965 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $831,000, down from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.54. About 10.11M shares traded or 3.24% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8.5% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 11/05/2018 – GITANJALI GEMS LTD GTGM.NS SAYS MORGAN STANLEY MAURITIUS CO, MORGAN STANLEY (FRANCE) S.A. CUT STAKE IN CO BY 3.1925 PCT TO 2.0651 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Income Securities, Inc. Declares a Monthly Income Dividend; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 16/05/2018 – Crude oil to hit $90 a barrel as diesel, jet fuel demand soars, Morgan Stanley predicts; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 14km NNE of Morgan Hill, CA; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 02/04/2018 – EV Energy Partners files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc analyzed 12,235 shares as the company's stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.01M, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $26.14B market cap company. It closed at $44.53 lastly. It is down 1.75% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 18,082 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $41.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 21,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SLF’s profit will be $575.26M for 11.36 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by various sources.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 12,720 shares to 14,741 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 7,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by various sources.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.