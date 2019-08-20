Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised Holding; As Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shares Rose, Oakmont Partners Decreased Stake

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 11,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 57,646 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, up from 46,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 8.05 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – AKBANK AKBNK.IS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TL 12 FROM TL 11; 14/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC EDIT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $28; 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAYS ABOUT 96 PCT OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES ENDORSE EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN AT ANNUAL MEETING; 09/04/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER FCHA.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 23 FROM EUR 22; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 53.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 4,688 shares as the company's stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,013 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 8,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $67.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $250.4. About 555,186 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New England Rech Management has invested 0.61% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tctc Holdings Lc owns 1,570 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mcrae Capital Management holds 1.08% or 10,422 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.16% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Long Road Counsel Limited Co owns 17,408 shares. Blume Capital Mngmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,686 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Davidson Investment stated it has 1.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Buckingham Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.41% or 8,341 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 102 shares. Fundsmith Llp holds 3.77M shares. M&R has invested 0.35% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 2,734 are owned by Beaumont Financial Ltd Liability Corp.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,501 shares to 27,738 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 5,291 shares to 6,837 shares, valued at $531,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 9,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,347 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).