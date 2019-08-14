Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Ally Financial Has Lifted Stake; Merck & Co Ord (MRK) Position Has Upped by Canal Insurance Company

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Merck & Co Ord (MRK) by 233.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.32 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $83.4. About 8.43 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Merck doubles down on Moderna’s mRNA cancer vaccines, paying $125M to partner on KRAS shared antigen strategy $MRK; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION ENCOMPASSES POSSIBILITY FOR A TARGET REVIEW PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC MRK.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $65; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 24/05/2018 – EISAI SAYS FDA HAS EXTENDED ACTION DATE FOR SNDA FOR LENVATINIB FOR POTENTIAL FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH UNRESECTABLE HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s Merck seeks drug development partners; 16/05/2018 – Roche immunotherapy combination increases lung cancer survival-study

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 15.58 million shares traded or 64.87% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 18/04/2018 – MUSCLE MAKER INC SAYS ON APRIL 11, ROBERT MORGAN RESIGNED AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Actor Morgan Freeman accused of harassment: CNN; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 19/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Completes Acquisition Of Mesa West Capital, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Roku on its surging video streaming platform growth; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (NYSE:WMB) by 101,300 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $117,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

