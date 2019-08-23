Morgan Stanley (MS) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Has Cut Position; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Menta Capital Has Increased Stake by $480,402

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 8,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 28,528 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20 million, down from 36,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 7.35M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 08/05/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.20 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M ? – 14km N of Morgan Hill, CA; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 27/04/2018 – Nevada Gov: Governor Sandoval Appoints Sandra Douglass Morgan To Nevada Gaming Commission; 27/04/2018 – Helix Energy at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 152.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 4,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 6,806 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $145.34. About 1.42 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY Adj EPS $13.00-Adj EPS $13.80; 24/05/2018 – McKesson 4Q Loss/Shr $5.58; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD RELEASES FINDINGS OF INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: CMTE RECOMMENDS ENHANCED OVERSIGHT RELATED TO OPIOIDS; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 81,025 shares to 114,231 shares, valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.10 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exp World Holdings Inc by 32,709 shares to 76,953 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essential Pptys Rlty Tr Inc by 36,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,587 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.