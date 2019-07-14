Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Rose While Bluemar Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position as Share Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.87. About 8.98 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – REGENXBIO INC RGNX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 10/04/2018 – Croatia picks Morgan Stanley-led consortium as adviser in INA share buyback; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUMIN.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 53 FROM SEK 50; 09/04/2018 – Shelborne Development Restructures for Growth, Adding Shannon Morgan as Chief Development Officer; 04/04/2018 – Global Technical Ceramics Markets to 2022: Key Companies Include Bakony Technical Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, ETI, Morgan Advanced Materials and Saint Global – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 09/05/2018 – Soccer-Leicester eager to spoil Wenger’s farewell, says Morgan; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS PLC MGAMM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 345P FROM 335P; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26,435 shares to 97,537 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 21,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,832 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth reported 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested 0.82% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.22% or 745,088 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.38% or 44.14 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.3% or 848,623 shares in its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division has 186,087 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 4,124 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,239 shares. Homrich & Berg has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 5,834 shares. 22,726 are owned by Montag A & Associate. Basswood Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 970,127 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.73 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 68,600 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.