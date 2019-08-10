Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Value Declined While Motco Has Upped by $5.39 Million Its Holding; As Mattel (Put) (MAT) Shares Rose, Silverback Asset Management Upped Its Position by $5.98 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 15.79% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 15.25M shares traded or 98.14% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis to step down, names Ynon Kreiz as CEO; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel CFR to Ba3 From Ba2; 09/03/2018 – Toymakers tumble as Toys ‘R’ Us prepares to liquidate; 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cuts Mattel’s CFR to B1 From Ba3; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Files Patent Infringement Suit Vs Mattel; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 10/05/2018 – MATTEL CUT TO B1 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Mexican artist Frida Kahlo’s family says judge blocks improper use of brand

Motco increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18862.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 128,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 128,943 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44 million, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80M shares traded or 12.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Price Target Raised to $13.00/Share From $11.00 by Morgan Stanley; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 16/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY INC LOXO.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Chinese fashion e-commerce firm Meili seeks $500 mln in U.S. IPO; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 14/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SEES POLISH INTEREST RATES ON HOLD THROUGHT 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.81 million activity. Lynch Roger had bought 8,000 shares worth $107,968 on Tuesday, February 19. 30,000 shares were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J, worth $418,800 on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 71,425 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Kreiz Ynon. $171,356 worth of stock was sold by Eilola Michael J. on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors owns 8.50M shares. 137 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 106,250 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) or 526,513 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 969,852 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 0% or 50,273 shares. 1.15 million were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1.13M shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De owns 1.42M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 23,810 shares. Oakworth Inc has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Geode Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 18,800 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 282,816 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada owns 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 4,392 shares.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Selected Value Fund (VASVX) by 40,167 shares to 49,545 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loomis Sayles Small Cap Value Fund (LSSCX) by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,938 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Etf (VIG).