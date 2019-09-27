Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined While Voya Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holder Harding Loevner LP Lowered Stake by $3.09 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 9,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 689,420 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $215.79M, down from 699,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $281.31. About 861,824 shares traded or 18.20% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi Cut Heart Drug’s Price as Trial Disappoints; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 532,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.20M, up from 749,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 5.18M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATING GROWTH TO 2 PCT IN 2019 AND 5 PCT IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Tenable hires Morgan Stanley to prepare for IPO; 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13% FROM 1.63%; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCanna Property Management; 18/04/2018 – CFRA’S LEON: ALL MAJOR BUSINESSES AT MS LOOK ‘VERY, VERY GOOD’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd Company owns 6,932 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar accumulated 0.01% or 9,778 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.51% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lipe Dalton has 36,850 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Meeder Asset Inc reported 1,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,878 were accumulated by Raymond James Trust Na. Maine-based Hm Payson Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.31% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Northern Trust Corporation reported 15.31M shares. Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.49% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 2.94 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc accumulated 23,698 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank reported 12,718 shares stake. Regions Fincl accumulated 0.02% or 33,944 shares.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 117,517 shares to 471,757 shares, valued at $16.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Pptys Inc (NYSE:ELS) by 16,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $48.61 million activity.

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 EPS, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44 million for 13.71 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual EPS reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) by 567,602 shares to 84.77M shares, valued at $798.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).