Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined While Rnc Capital Management Upped Holding; Motley Fool Wealth Management Lifted Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.13. About 222,915 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 64.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 205,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 522,895 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.07M, up from 317,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 5.94M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 22/03/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – IMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ SPA: BOOKRUNNER SAYS GLOBAL COORDINATORS ON 150 MLN EURO RIGHTS ISSUE MORGAN STANLEY, BNP PARIBAS, BANCA lMl; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 07/05/2018 – LOMA NEGRA COMPANIA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA LOMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – Agility Fuel Solutions and Morgan Olson Introduce High-Performance CNG Walk-In Vans on Freightliner Custom Chassis; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 15/05/2018 – J.P Morgan Asset Management Australia CEO Speaks in Sydney: LIVE; 15/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia picks Citi, Goldman, HSBC, Morgan Stanley for new bond

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Co by 78,905 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $33.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,021 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Eur S/C Dividend (DFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 233,656 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% or 114,845 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. Pnc Fincl Services Incorporated reported 60,471 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 0.03% or 476,451 shares. Cibc Corp accumulated 28,757 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Webster Commercial Bank N A has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 843 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.01% or 86,740 shares. Loeb Partners Corporation accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Hartford Management Communications reported 12,686 shares. Mount Lucas Lp owns 0.35% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 20,129 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 329 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc owns 0.23% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 338,953 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank And holds 0.17% or 14,805 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 739,231 shares.

