Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined While Eagle Capital Management Has Boosted by $3.70 Million Its Stake; Eaton Plc F (ETN) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.86 Million

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (ETN) by 40.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 23,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 80,365 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 57,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 1.60M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27M, up from 15.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/03/2018 – Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings — 3rd Update; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMES GORMAN SAYS MARKET HAS UNDERAPPRECIATED BANK’S POTENTIAL IN TRADING; 11/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Wins Back Senior Banker Poached by Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SPEAKS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/04/2018 – Machinery, truck makers poised to be big winners from Trump infrastructure push: Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 06/04/2018 – Sharenet: Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 pct in 2017

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Launches Encrypted Document Sharing Portal for Clients in Partnership with Box – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 108,995 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,979 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd holds 24,614 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 848,623 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 215,000 shares. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested in 0.05% or 257,275 shares. Payden Rygel owns 647,000 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated has 0.61% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Allen Management Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.05% or 970,127 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Markston Limited Co has 1.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Live Your Vision Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 3.63 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 175,219 shares.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89 billion and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 6,675 shares to 224,454 shares, valued at $264.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 211,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.23M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UBS Declares Coupon Payments on 12 Monthly Pay ETRACS Exchange Traded Notes – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase Financial Company LLC Declares Quarterly Coupon on Cushing® 30 MLP Index ETN – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc has 215,532 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.12% or 884,872 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation accumulated 494 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Techs LP has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.09% or 3.75M shares. The Ohio-based Private Na has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Cadence Ltd has 0.16% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Alabama-based First Bank & Trust has invested 0.67% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sfe Inv Counsel, California-based fund reported 16,923 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.36% or 195,382 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.32% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cypress Ltd invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Iowa Natl Bank invested in 1.43% or 38,641 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 7,430 shares to 55,879 shares, valued at $7.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.