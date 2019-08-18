Morgan Stanley (MS) Share Price Declined While Advent Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Aflac (AFL) Stock Rose, Conning Raised Its Position

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 60,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401,000, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 9.42 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC LMPL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 190P FROM 175P; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CFO PRUZAN SAYS FX, COMMODITIES DROVE FICC IN 1Q; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Tesla’s large U.S. employee base may have political ramifications for its survival; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology; 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 10/04/2018 – From housing projects to TV: Tracy Morgan gets his Hollywood star; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 — Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY TO FINANCE $250BN IN LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS

Conning Inc increased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc bought 61,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 887,029 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.35 million, up from 825,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 2.73M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,659 activity.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,897 shares to 797,630 shares, valued at $36.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,022 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P Gsci Commodity I (GSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn reported 915 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability Company reported 25,475 shares. Commerce Savings Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 292,868 shares. Cookson Peirce & holds 508,805 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 522 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.24% or 1.53M shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Stewart And Patten Commerce Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). 179,298 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has 226 shares. The New York-based Investec Asset Mngmt North America has invested 0.26% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Mirae Asset Limited reported 0.04% stake. Cibc Bank Usa invested in 10,640 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 95,426 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Novare Capital Mgmt Lc owns 123,893 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 3.63 million shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management accumulated 5.55 million shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt invested in 41,469 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 524 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ally Incorporated holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 80,000 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Oh holds 5,435 shares. Cls Invs Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 29,025 were accumulated by Delphi Mngmt Ma. Trustmark Bankshares Department has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech holds 305,178 shares. Perritt Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 447 were reported by Cordasco Finance.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 37,626 shares to 115,267 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Inv Ltd (Prn) by 12.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Rh (Prn).