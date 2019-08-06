Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Raised by Insight 2811 Inc; As Saratoga Invt (SAR) Stock Price Declined, Black Diamond Capital Management Raised Stake by $840,026

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 15.01 million shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – SURGUTNEFTEGAS COVERAGE DROPPED AT MORGAN STANLEY; 07/05/2018 – Australia Consumer Confidence +0.3% to 119.6 in Week Ending May 6: ANZ-Roy Morgan; 23/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Targets $1T for Asset Management — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – SEC ends probe into Puerto Rico’s $3.5 bln 2014 bond issuance; 15/05/2018 – BEIGENE LTD BGNE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $200; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan expects tough challenge from ‘hungry’ Australia; 04/05/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL GROUP PLC MGNS.L – TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO DATE; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/03/2018 – EDENOR EDN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $42

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 108,917 shares traded or 73.07% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Saratoga Springs, UT’s 2018 Sewer Rev Bnds ‘A+’; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 15/05/2018 – FirstLight’s Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District; 02/04/2018 – Grayscale Investments, LLC Announces Abandonment of Bitcoin Segwit2X; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share; 07/03/2018 SARATOGA HOSPITAL PARTNERS W/ PHILIPS; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 0.03% or 46,861 shares. Epoch Invest Inc owns 0.79% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 4.29M shares. Adage Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.42% or 4.01M shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn stated it has 15,014 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Allen Inv Mgmt Ltd stated it has 7,380 shares. 828,754 were reported by Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company. Lowe Brockenbrough And invested 0.73% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Motco has invested 0.54% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.2% or 1.69 million shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc accumulated 234,041 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Valley Advisers Inc invested in 0.09% or 7,215 shares. North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc has invested 0.31% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 105,554 shares or 1.43% of the stock. The Illinois-based Interactive Financial Advisors has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Saratoga Investment declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. Announces Offering of Additional 6.25% Notes Due 2025 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Saratoga Investment Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Saratoga Investment Corp. to Report Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Hold Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Saratoga: A BDC And CLO Manager That Flies Under The Radar – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.