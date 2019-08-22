Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Lifted by Wellcome Trust Ltd; Sands Capital Management Position in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Trimmed by $1.42 Million

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 0.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256.78 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 810,864 shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 2.66 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley is getting more negative over the profitability of Tesla’s Model 3 electric car and its production issues; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 05/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES BLOOMER CHAIRMAN OF EUROPE OPS: FIN. NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Sees Markets Having ‘Major Focus’ on Earnings (Video); 19/04/2018 – Derivati, Morgan Stanley e altri imputati contestano giurisdizione Corte Conti; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Canada Buys New 1% Position in Lithium Americas; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S INSTITUTIONAL SECURITIES BUSINESS POSTED BEST RESULTS SINCE 2007 -CFO; 13/03/2018 – GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC GPOR.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 660P FROM 620P; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43M for 17.43 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

