Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Has Upped by Eagle Capital Management Llc; Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Its Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake as Share Price Rose

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15.36M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27 million, up from 15.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 3.97M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/03/2018 – BASIC FIT NV BFIT.AS : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 25 FROM EUR 23; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says Oil Price Needs to Rise to Spur Investment (Video); 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY’S CHRISTIANSON TALKS AT BLOOMBERG FORUM; 23/04/2018 – PDVWIRELESS INC – COMPANY VICE CHAIRMAN MORGAN O’BRIEN TO SUCCEED JOHN C. PESCATORE AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – PdvWireless: Vice Chmn Morgan O’Brien to Succeed John Pescatore as CEO; 07/03/2018 – SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD SHPJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 27600 FROM ZAC 21900; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT BOARD END TOP LEADERSHIP UNCERTAINTY AND SIGNAL MANAGERIAL CONTINUITY; 12/03/2018 – Tadawul CEO Khalid Al Hussan to Speak at 2018 Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia Conference; 05/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY NAMES BLOOMER CHAIRMAN OF EUROPE OPS: FIN. NEWS; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley China CEO Christianson at BBG Invest Event: LIVE

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 340,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.46 million, down from 455,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.73. About 3.74M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $5.14-Adj EPS $5.34; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.78 earnings per share, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.44 million for 19.06 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership holds 47,006 shares. Pennsylvania owns 18,148 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 17,400 are owned by Summit Grp Llc. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 21,813 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.21% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% or 250,514 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 4,797 shares stake. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 0.15% or 1,552 shares. Cibc Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 387,674 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 157,633 shares. Washington Trust Com invested in 83,139 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon invested in 2.58M shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability stated it has 3,409 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,870 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Management Limited Liability Corp owns 7,734 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.81% or 41,413 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd holds 9,384 shares. Skba Cap Management Lc stated it has 400,450 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 727,318 shares. Bb&T stated it has 315,285 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Jennison Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Texas Permanent School Fund has 252,648 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 368,495 shares. At Retail Bank accumulated 30,617 shares. Colony Group Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 6,866 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 17.57M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 21 shares. Community Financial Bank Of Raymore reported 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).