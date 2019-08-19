Morgan Stanley (MS) Position Boosted by Soros Fund Management Llc; Benedict Financial Advisors Position in Altria Group (MO) Increased as Shares Declined

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc bought 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 97,773 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62M, up from 86,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 2.44M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 95.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 252,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 518,462 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88 million, up from 265,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 4.63 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 4.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 21/03/2018 – GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC GBT.O : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Morgan Stanley lures top financial institutions banker from Citi; 13/03/2018 – PANDOX AB PANDXb.ST : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 180 FROM SEK 165; 05/04/2018 – GOL AIRLINES GOL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $9.9; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Is a Standout and Priced Accordingly — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 8.5% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 15/05/2018 – SENVION SA SENG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 10.30 FROM EUR 9.40; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.6% of Ambac Financial; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CEO JAMES GORMAN SAYS ON CNBC THAT POTENTIAL TARIFFS ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM ARE A ‘BAD IDEA’, ‘NOT A FAN’

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Ltd Liability holds 1,528 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company has 0.37% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 676,544 shares. Wisconsin-based Winch Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware has invested 0.58% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Nj has 68,061 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Avalon Ltd Liability stated it has 1.19 million shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel has 174,729 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Inc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 94,263 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 445,350 shares stake. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Co stated it has 600 shares. St Germain D J Co holds 0.06% or 9,334 shares. Parametric Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 4.95 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.28% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 986,498 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 80,623 shares.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria Becomes An Even More Compelling Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Arguing Against Decent Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 223,780 shares to 101,220 shares, valued at $28.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 313,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,916 shares, and cut its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley: Brace For More Underperformance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.