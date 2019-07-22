Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose While Matrix Asset Advisors Has Raised Its Position; As Dte Energy Co (DTE) Valuation Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Increased Its Position by $515,220

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 792,012 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.80 million, up from 787,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 662,440 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 22.87% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project and public space; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 04/05/2018 – MICHIGAN’S DTE ENERGY: MORE THAN 160K WITHOUT POWER DUE TO WIND; 30/03/2018 – DTE ENERGY – PROPOSED RENEWABLE ENERGY PLAN SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED BY 2022; 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 16/04/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 0% FROM 100% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/04/2018 – Storms unleash tornadoes in U.S. east, record snow in Midwest; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 27/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc bought 23,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 284,693 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.01M, up from 261,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 10.08M shares traded or 12.02% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Reports 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $10; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q EPS $1.45, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.25; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCan; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – ENTERED INTO A BINDING TERM SHEET WITH JB FINANCIAL IN RESPECT OF ITS SHAREHOLDINGS IN JB FINANCIAL AND BARTHOLOMEW ROBERTS PTY LTD; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Hires Weinstein to Oversee $73 Billion Debt Unit; 20/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 14km NNE of Morgan Hill, CA; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 99.00M shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 501,000 shares. Services Automobile Association has 1.52 million shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 6,913 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Com has 838 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 5,987 shares. Horseman Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 63,200 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. White Pine Inv accumulated 101,573 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Buckingham Management Inc reported 239,721 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 2,341 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moreover, Greystone Managed Invs Inc has 0.44% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Security Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $977.80M and $585.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 45,003 shares to 62,302 shares, valued at $6.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,663 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Eco-Friendly Home Repairs That Can Save You Money – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DTE Energy promotes COO Norcia to CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DTE Energy Company (DTE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DTE Energy: The Utility Stock Dividend Investors Should Own – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl A by 1.38M shares to 912,248 shares, valued at $14.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bdx 6.125 05/01/20 Pfd by 66,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,393 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Hillsdale Invest reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa reported 0.04% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Horizon Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 4,692 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 2,400 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 127,632 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 0.03% or 2,047 shares. 1,700 were accumulated by Bowen Hanes And Incorporated. Com Of Vermont, a Vermont-based fund reported 87 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2,565 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company, Missouri-based fund reported 218 shares. United Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 5,739 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 30,207 shares. Korea Investment Corp reported 69,480 shares stake. Intrust Financial Bank Na invested in 0.28% or 8,713 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. $248,540 worth of stock was bought by SHAW RUTH G on Tuesday, May 7.