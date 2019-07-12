Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Rose While First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Boosted by $1.94 Million Its Position; Cohen & Steers Maintains Holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD)

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) by 725.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 10,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,006 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 1,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $144.33. About 510,771 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: CONVERSATION WITH OPEC AT DINNER WAS `FRUITFUL’; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL DEAL FOR $102M; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 115.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 46,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 86,063 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, up from 39,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 5.15 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 05/04/2018 – CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD XRF.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – As Bond Traders Struggle to Bust 3%, Morgan Stanley Sees a Rally; 09/05/2018 – KERING PRTP.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 480 FROM EUR 380; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 26/05/2018 – Morgan Freeman defiant in new statement on misconduct claims; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 06/03/2018 – VALEANT VRX.N : MORGAN STANLEY SAYS IT PROJECTS CO’S TOTAL REVENUE TO DECLINE 5 PCT IN 2018 DUE TO DIVESTITURES AND PATENT EXPIRATION PRESSURES

