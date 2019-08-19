Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined While Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lowered Its Stake; As Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Stock Value Declined, Vulcan Value Partners Upped Position by $9.77 Million

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (VRTS) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 100,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.74% . The institutional investor held 491,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.99 million, up from 391,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $711.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.88. About 13,664 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 17.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 19/04/2018 – lnfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA) Declares Monthly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distributions; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend and Discloses Sources of Distribution — Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $129M; 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 27/04/2018 – VIRTUS INVESTMENT 1Q ADJ EPS $2.59; 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Adj EPS $2.59; 13/03/2018 – DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividends And Sources Of Distribution; 25/05/2018 – Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS)

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 86.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 226,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 36,605 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 263,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.35. About 3.25 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – Financials Lower Despite Strong Morgan Stanley Earnings — Financials Roundup; 18/05/2018 – ALSTOM ALSO.PA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 43.8 FROM EUR 34.7; 15/05/2018 – LUNDIN MINING CORP LUN.TO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$7.9 FROM C$7.70; 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 08/03/2018 – CNX MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP CNXM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Has Fully Committed Debt Financing From Morgan Stanley, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 10% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 12/03/2018 – Smartphones: No Recovery In Sights, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 7,008 shares to 60,037 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,096 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Launches Encrypted Document Sharing Portal for Clients in Partnership with Box – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley launches sustainable investing analytics app – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley steps away from WeWork deal – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Futures jump on growing stimulus hopes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 448,170 shares. Gibraltar Cap Inc holds 3.34% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 78,894 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 200 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com invested in 5,544 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.21% or 343,200 shares. Tegean Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 300,000 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh owns 639,780 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ww Asset Mngmt has 80,473 shares. Icon Advisers Company holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 65,600 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp stated it has 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bridgecreek Inv Lc stated it has 1.83% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Insight 2811 accumulated 0.52% or 15,961 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability has 11,660 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Virtus Investment Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.