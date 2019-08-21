Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined While Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted by $708,036 Its Position; Embraer S A (ERJ) Shareholder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Position

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 2.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 19.93M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $382.80 million, up from 17.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 306,594 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES EMBRAER OTLK; SEES INTL. REV CONTRIBUTIONS; 28/05/2018 – Embraer Selects Viasat as its Connectivity Provider on Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 Executive Jets; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER HAS SEEN GROWING INTEREST FROM COS. IN E2 JETS: CEO; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ALL ASPECTS OF ITS 2018 FINANCIAL AND DELIVERY ESTIMATES; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: $50M IN KC-390 ADDITIONAL COSTS AFFECTED 2017 RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78 million, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.04. About 4.58M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY 1Q EPS $1.45, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – TELENOR ASA TEL.OL : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO NOK 190 FROM NOK 195 ; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 31/05/2018 – Ambereen Choudhury: Breaking on @TheTerminal : @HSBC Picks Ex Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre to Run M&A at Investment Bank with; 22/05/2018 – Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Solutions Firm Utilizing Unique IP To Capture Global Macro Edge; 14/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC EDIT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $28; 10/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – DEAL FOR $67.16 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 25/04/2018 – Tracy Morgan Joined By Comedians, Actors, and Hollywood Execs for Comedy Show to Raise Funds for Brain Condition; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO GORMAN SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 8,504 shares to 120,329 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 6,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,412 shares, and cut its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP).

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Big Bank Stock Set to Slide – Schaeffers Research” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Switch To Gas To Accelerate, Slashing U.S. Coal Demand – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley hires Forbes from UBS as vice chairman – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Cornerstone Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Company has 0.08% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Legal General Grp Plc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 540 are owned by Private Ocean. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 44.14 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sunbelt Secs has 0.12% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fisher Asset Lc holds 1.94 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. 205,000 were reported by Bridgecreek Inv Mngmt Lc. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 97,764 shares. 46,686 were accumulated by Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated. Endurance Wealth Mgmt invested in 0% or 300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott accumulated 34,068 shares. Investec Asset Ltd has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Centurylink Investment Mngmt reported 25,237 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.35M shares.