Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined While Neuberger Berman Group Has Boosted Position; West Oak Capital Holding in Biogen Idec (BIIB) Has Trimmed by $1.07 Million as Valuation Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 264,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.10 million, up from 970,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 22/03/2018 – UBS to Fight Morgan Stanley in Brazil’s Total-Return Swap Market; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/04/2018 – ADVA OPTICAL: MORGAN STANLEY BOOSTS STAKE TO 9.13%; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: Morgan Stanley boosting salaries for college recruits; 27/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS CORP REG.N : MORGAN STANLEY STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 4,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 221 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52,000, down from 4,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $238.79. About 3.81 million shares traded or 166.55% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 20/04/2018 – DJ Biogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIIB); 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 05/04/2018 – Biogen: Companies Have Agreed to Dismiss All Pending Patent Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52B for 7.24 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 72,528 shares to 87,783 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 95,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings.