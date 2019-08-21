Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined While Jennison Associates Lowered Holding by $32.62 Million; New Amsterdam Partners Has Trimmed Its Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Holding by $2.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 776,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 633,061 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.72M, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 11.35 million shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 18/04/2018 – NextDC Target Price Lifted 14% to A$9.20/Share by Morgan Stanley; 28/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS SAID TO HIRE MORGAN STANLEY’S REKATE FOR GERMANY; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B; 09/05/2018 – MONCLER MONC.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 30 FROM EUR 29.5; 11/04/2018 – 2018-0410 – Name and Symbol Change – Morgan Resources Corp. (JH); 18/04/2018 – MUFG: PLAN TO HAVE NO IMPACT ON ALLIANCE WITH MORGAN STANLEY

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 26.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 50,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The institutional investor held 140,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.89M, down from 190,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $54.71. About 528,267 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 09/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 29/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Sees 1Q Rev $210M-$250M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS); 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.18 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.