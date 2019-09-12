Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Valuation Declined While Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Valuation Rose, Holder State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowered Position by $8.89 Million

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp sold 59,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76 million, down from 259,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 9.76M shares traded or 1.25% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 11/05/2018 – Andy Saperstein to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 02/04/2018 – SANTOS – HARBOUR INDICATED THAT FUNDING FOR TRANSACTION IS TO BE PROVIDED IN FORM OF US$7.75BN OF DEBT UNDERWRITTEN BY J.P. MORGAN AND MORGAN STANLEY; 18/05/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Steele Creek 2016-1 $284.25m CLO Reset via MS; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 19/03/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5200 RAND FROM 4900 RAND; 22/05/2018 – Race for Asia’s Top Research Provider Tightens as Morgan Stanley and Citi Claim Top Honors on Institutional Investor’s All-; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 22/03/2018 – MOELIS HIRES MORGAN STANLEY’S THOMPSON FOR HEALTH-CARE DEALS; 01/05/2018 – There’s been a big shakeup at Morgan Stanley – and it shows the bank is getting more serious about technology; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SPOKESMAN COMMENTS BY TELEPHONE

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 171,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 621,336 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56M, down from 792,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 5.16 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings on 65 tranches in 33 structured note transactions; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,624 were accumulated by Northeast Fincl Consultants. Carlson Cap Mgmt holds 0.21% or 16,304 shares. 7,302 are held by Annex Advisory Ltd Llc. Girard Partners Limited has invested 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Telemus Capital Lc accumulated 10,035 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 0.07% or 4,375 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge owns 491,496 shares or 1.49% of their US portfolio. Legacy Capital Prtn holds 14,441 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Terril Brothers holds 0.2% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 11,964 shares. Advisors Asset reported 0.12% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Motco has 4,891 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fiera Corporation holds 1.89% or 9.52M shares. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh owns 10,072 shares. Personal Cap Advisors stated it has 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.49 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 31,678 shares to 101,678 shares, valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,359 shares, and has risen its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Management Limited invested in 615,809 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Westover Cap Lc reported 8,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 7.28M shares. 25,237 were reported by Centurylink Mngmt. 71,408 are held by Brown Advisory. Horizon Ltd Llc owns 6,772 shares. British Columbia Management holds 251,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability reported 31,400 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 103,113 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc reported 99,310 shares. 18,965 are owned by Acg Wealth. Salzhauer Michael owns 16,779 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Vigilant Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 408 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 238,210 shares.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.