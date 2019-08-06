Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Upped by Eagle Capital Management Llc; Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Its James River Group (JRVR) Holding by $1.71 Million as Valuation Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in James River Group (JRVR) by 73.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 42,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The hedge fund held 15,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $617,000, down from 58,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in James River Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 40,419 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 0.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc bought 88,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15.36 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.27M, up from 15.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 3.61 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 03/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Seahawks Exec Dan Morgan Expected To Join Bills’ Front Office; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – LSB Industries Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA PICKS CITI, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY FOR NEW BOND ISSUE; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 16/05/2018 – Crude oil to hit $90 a barrel as diesel, jet fuel demand soars, Morgan Stanley predicts; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman hires Max Ritter from Morgan Stanley as head of LatAm M&A – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – DJ Morgan Stanley, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MS); 15/04/2018 – Woodside Petroleum Resumed at Overweight, A$36 Target by Morgan Stanley; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 2.7% of Big 5 Sporting

More notable recent James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Adam Abram-led James River Insurance Group is back on the Nasdaq – Triangle Business Journal – Triangle Business Journal” published on January 14, 2015, Nasdaq.com published: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Second-Quarter 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Top-Ranked Insurance Stocks to Enrich Your Portfolio in 2H – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) CEO Robert Myron on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) by 65,007 shares to 401,422 shares, valued at $15.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) by 65,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 734,541 shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). First Hawaiian Bancorp has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 265 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 19,697 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated holds 0% or 5,160 shares. Regions Financial reported 5,482 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.03% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). First Trust LP reported 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Serv Automobile Association stated it has 18,948 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.15M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc reported 20,395 shares stake. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 121,766 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James holds 0.01% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) or 223,007 shares. American Interest Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Rhumbline Advisers has 78,813 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $26.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 154,668 shares to 26.79M shares, valued at $1.67B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 7.27 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 25,334 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Indexiq Advisors Ltd holds 106,060 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 446,260 shares. 96,000 are held by Andra Ap. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cleararc Capital Incorporated accumulated 31,515 shares. 16,779 are held by Salzhauer Michael. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.03% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mrj Cap Incorporated owns 55,739 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 28,447 were accumulated by Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc). Rnc Capital Ltd Co has 1.54% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 522,895 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 173,513 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na stated it has 5,828 shares.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley Plans To Return A Record $8.3 Billion To Shareholders In The Next 12 Months – Forbes” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “(AVTR), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.