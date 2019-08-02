Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Maintained by Wellcome Trust Ltd; Aristotle Fund LP Has Cut Holding in Office Depot (ODP) as Stock Price Declined

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 10.16 million shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley said it ended the uncertainty on its leadership but added that there remained “ambivalence” on the shape and direction of its investment bank; 19/04/2018 – Muscle Maker CEO Robert Morgan Resigned for Personal Reasons; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Selects 10 Startup Companies for 2nd Cohort of Innovation Lab Targeting Multicultural and Women Founders; 27/04/2018 – PE Hub: Chhajer joins Morgan Stanley to focus on fintech; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 15/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley lowers its profitability forecasts for Tesla due to Model 3 manufacturing problems; 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CAP FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) – SHIRE; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT TELLS INVESTORS IN LONDON THEY ARE WELL POSITIONED AS CHINA OPENS UP ITS ECONOMY FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD: CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Aristotle Fund Lp decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp sold 1.99M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.62 million, down from 5.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.855. About 1.53M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Appoints Scott Kriss Senior Vice Pres and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/04/2018 – Time Warner/AT&T: Shapiro expected to testify Wednesday; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT TO REAFFIRM ITS 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – US is being wrongly blamed for trade problems: Former Office Depot CEO; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Expects 5.5% Growth in Yr Over Yr Sales in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp; 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M

Analysts await Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.05 per share. ODP’s profit will be $27.30M for 9.28 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Office Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 802 are owned by Highstreet Asset Management. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 17,540 shares. Coldstream Mgmt reported 50,345 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kennedy Mngmt owns 1.20 million shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 17,673 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 1.98M shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 1.49 million shares. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Fmr Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Clarivest Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 793,055 shares. Fil Ltd holds 191 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 19,611 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Ltd reported 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Oakbrook Investments Limited Co has 0.19% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Tradewinds Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 110 shares. Moreover, Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Regions invested in 42,141 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 78,429 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management owns 198,800 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The Texas-based Hourglass Cap Lc has invested 2.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.2% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 2.64M shares. Hennessy Incorporated stated it has 141,300 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 218,589 shares. Cleararc Cap invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Ejf Cap Ltd holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advisors Lc stated it has 5,450 shares. Twin Focus Prns Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 8,600 shares.