Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Maintained by Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc; Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Shares Rose While United American Securities Has Cut by $1.84 Million Its Stake

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 27,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 501,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.14 million, up from 474,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.04. About 7.15M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/04/2018 – GHANA YIELDS MAY FALL UP TO 800BPS IN 3 YEARS: MORGAN STANLEY; 20/03/2018 – Uber et. al: Investors Way too Aggressive on Self-Driving Cars, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasel valued Braskem at $11.4 billion in offer – report; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 21/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC MYGN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 20/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 22 FROM EUR 20.10; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Institutional Securities Rev $6.1B; 20/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley completes strong quarter for Big Six; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 02/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $228 FROM $227

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $271.75. About 2.51M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 41,016 shares to 358,248 shares, valued at $68.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Allen Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 7,380 shares. Convergence Limited Liability Company holds 42,781 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 8,939 were reported by F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 25,820 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.46% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,276 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa. Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,335 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company reported 21,471 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company owns 31,400 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.09% or 14.02M shares. North Carolina-based Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cornerstone Inv Prtn Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 381,452 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.