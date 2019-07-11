Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding Has Lifted by Insight 2811 Inc; Astec Industries (ASTE) Share Price Declined While John G Ullman & Associates Has Increased Its Stake

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 4.40M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 13/03/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN AG LEGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 91 EUROS; 07/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Scout & Morgan Books welcomes award-winning author; 23/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 208 FROM DKK 177; 24/05/2018 – Italy 10-yr yield above 2.4 pct may trigger wider contagion-Morgan Stanley; 14/03/2018 – MS DECISION SAID TO AFFECT 15 FUNDS ON BANK’S UCITS PLATFORM; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 14/03/2018 – EDITAS MEDICINE INC EDIT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $28; 19/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Completes Acquisition Of Mesa West Capital, LLC; 24/05/2018 – ITALY 10-YR GOVT BOND YIELD OVER 2.4 PCT COULD TRIGGER CONTAGION EFFECT VIA BANKS’ BTP HOLDINGS- MORGAN STANLEY; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 73.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 54,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, up from 74,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $696.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.9. About 132,108 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 44.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Discloses Position in Potential Takeover Target Astec; 19/03/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES, TO ATTEND SEAPORT GLOBAL TRANSPORTS & INDUSTR; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 1.7% of Astec Industries; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Astec Industries 1Q Net $20.3M; 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/04/2018 – ASTEC INDUSTRIES – CO’S BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $444.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $67.3 MLN OR 17.8% COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017 BACKLOG OF $377.6 MLN

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares to 95,739 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

