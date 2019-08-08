Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Wellcome Trust LTD Has Lifted Position; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose While Lyrical Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake by $8.75 Million

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 220,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 8.67M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.87M, up from 8.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.22. About 6.47 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY TRADING REVENUE $3,770 MLN VS $3,235 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – California Resources at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 31/05/2018 – HSBC Is Said to Pick Morgan Stanley Veteran Jabre as Head of M&A; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to a Record High (Video); 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCan; 17/05/2018 – O’HEALAI: MORGAN STANLEY IM TO OPEN OPERATION IN DUBLIN; 18/04/2018 – Financials Lower Despite Strong Morgan Stanley Earnings — Financials Roundup

Lyrical Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp sold 67,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 3.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $455.89M, down from 3.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $126.84. About 1.28M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 1.50M shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 15,654 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Sunbelt Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 5,831 shares. 19,250 are owned by Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 2.16 million shares. Natixis Advsrs LP has 682,593 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Ltd invested in 223,871 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability has 0.42% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 5,435 are owned by Stock Yards Bancorporation Tru Co. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.13% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 25,334 shares. Regentatlantic Limited holds 0.44% or 148,949 shares. Assetmark accumulated 6,593 shares or 0% of the stock. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Cipher Lp has invested 0.08% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation reported 403 shares. Advsrs Asset has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.06% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 69,300 shares. First Eagle Management Lc accumulated 2.27M shares. Tarbox Family Office has 173 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt accumulated 1.92% or 74,099 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 457,923 shares. Reilly Fin Limited accumulated 0.28% or 16,465 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.56 million shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring holds 0.25% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 196,117 shares. Parkside Retail Bank & Trust owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 217 shares. 3,315 were reported by Telemus Cap Llc. Cwm Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 14,449 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Company has invested 0.35% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Lyrical Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.58B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qurate Retail Inc. Class A by 794,217 shares to 12.07 million shares, valued at $192.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 266,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. Foster Jon M also sold $4.63M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 33,670 shares valued at $4.72M was sold by STEELE JOHN M. 8,368 shares valued at $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A. on Tuesday, February 12.