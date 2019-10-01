Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Shareholder Causeway Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 1030.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 266,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 292,231 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.22 million, up from 25,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $110.43. About 228,914 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 29,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 17,963 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $787,000, down from 47,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 7.33 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products and Navigator Announced Ethylene Export Terminal to Be Located at Morgan’s Point, Texas Facility; 15/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Eyes on equity trading for global banks; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MAINTAINED LEADERSHIP POSITION IN EQUITIES TRADING, EXPECTS TO BE NO. 1 GLOBALLY -CFO; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Properties Teams Up with Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation to Raise Money for Childhood Cancer Research; 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 16/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley expected to post earnings of $1.25 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 19/04/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD – UPDATES ON OFFER BY JOHN BRIDGEMAN LTD TO ACQUIRE PART OR ALL OF CO’S STAKE IN JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY; 12/04/2018 – ITALGAS IG.Ml : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.10 FROM EUR 4.60

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.54 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV) by 9,166 shares to 31,945 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 31,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,664 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 839,612 shares to 2.57 million shares, valued at $138.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 26.64M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.05M shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).