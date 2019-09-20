Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Rnc Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $954,342 as Stock Price Declined; Voloridge Investment Management Decreased Its Stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by $3.96 Million as Stock Value Rose

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 77.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 23,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The institutional investor held 6,791 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 30,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.46. About 507,493 shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 22,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 545,089 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.88 million, up from 522,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 6.32 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 18/04/2018 – Goldman and Morgan Stanley Investors Fret Over Capital Returns; 04/05/2018 – California Resources at Morgan Stanley Energy Conference May 7; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 09/05/2018 – Morgan profits up as it races into new era; 16/05/2018 – StereoVision Appoints Former Morgan Stanley Broker and MIM T.J. Culbertson President of Their Wholly Owned Subsidiary OrganaCan; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson& Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,128 shares to 224,689 shares, valued at $31.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Curr Hed Msci Eafe Etf (HEFA) by 241,748 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,807 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Growth Fd (VWILX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0.43% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership stated it has 8,645 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 55,050 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital has invested 0.1% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Emory University invested 1.34% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 20,589 are owned by Acadian Asset Limited Co. Ci Invests invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). F&V Capital Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8,939 shares. Westwood Gru owns 97,726 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kings Point Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 7,563 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 64,100 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.12% or 16,806 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.1% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sigma Planning Corp has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg Incorporated reported 0% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 133 shares. Moreover, King Luther Corp has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,095 shares. Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 3,813 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 1,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Mngmt accumulated 18,107 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Redwood Investments Ltd Liability has 0.57% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 46,348 shares. Kennedy Management reported 155,921 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 6,506 shares. Axiom Intll Investors Limited Liability Corporation De owns 49,907 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc holds 0% or 1,637 shares in its portfolio. Capital Fund Management invested in 28,600 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 145,332 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $3.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 99,694 shares to 108,997 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 43,106 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).