Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Pitcairn Company Lifted Stake; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Fragasso Group Boosted Its Stake by $950,664

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 103.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 16,484 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 8,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 7.43 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 05/04/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Ex-Prudential CEO named chairman of Morgan Stanley’s European arm; 24/05/2018 – Movies: Morgan Freeman Is Accused of Sexual Harassment by Several Women; 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 07/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO says steel, aluminum tariffs ‘bad idea’; 22/03/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $64; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – CO HAS ALSO WITHDRAWN ITS IN-PRINCIPLE ACCEPTANCE OF JOHN BRIDGEMAN’S REVISED OFFER; 02/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley admits on Wednesday the firm was way off on its recently lowered iPhone sales forecasts; 26/04/2018 – SYNDICATED METALS LTD SMD.AX – DAVID MORGAN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Management Pretax Margin 26.5%; 26/03/2018 – Global Equity Offerings Rise 16% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 14,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 40,192 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 25,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 259 shares to 1,714 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,627 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VTHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 315,796 shares. Yhb Inv Advisors Inc has 0.31% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 46,686 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank reported 123,630 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 1,223 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv reported 0.19% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bessemer Grp Inc holds 0.84% or 5.20 million shares. Burney Communications holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 20,184 shares. Tiedemann Lc has 0.04% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Bryn Mawr Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,158 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 0.22% or 186,087 shares. White Pine Investment has invested 2.14% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 9,771 were reported by Whittier Com. American Assets Investment Mgmt Limited has 0.47% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 69,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability holds 28,109 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer has 0.15% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 82,349 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Company reported 31,859 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 111,637 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Stack Management Inc holds 156,089 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 84,500 shares. 1.81 million were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. 35,213 were reported by Blair William Communications Il. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 889,386 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 85 shares. Raymond James Services Advsr reported 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 13,437 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Btc Cap invested 0.24% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

