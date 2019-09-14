Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosted Position; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Shareholder Van Hulzen Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $7.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 102,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.49 million, up from 90,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.16. About 11.19M shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 12/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SAID TO START EU400M DAIMLER EXCHANGEABLE SALE; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley; 22/03/2018 – Interview: Morgan Stanley eager to grow in increasingly open China; 06/03/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC CASA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $21; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK WILL BE FUNDED BY COMPANY’S EXISTING CASH RESERVES; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 16/05/2018 – Argentina Trips Up Fidelity, Morgan Stanley and Other Big Investors; 09/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC MCHP.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $96; 29/05/2018 – Cricket-Morgan confident of facing Australia despite finger fracture

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 95.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 39,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1,964 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $363,000, down from 41,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.45 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Ser Com Ma accumulated 30.56 million shares. Miracle Mile Ltd Liability Com reported 4,606 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Capstone Financial Advisors Incorporated reported 1,757 shares. Aperio Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 764,749 shares. Hendershot Invests holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 24,277 shares. 645 are owned by Security Natl Co. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.62% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Savant Lc holds 0.89% or 34,265 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc owns 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,341 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Donaldson Mngmt invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,868 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 208,190 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited stated it has 2,765 shares.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $457.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 48,411 shares to 106,447 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 91,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 458,966 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc reported 40,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service, Korea-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Bb&T reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Levin Cap Strategies LP accumulated 7,000 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 187,012 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Synovus Financial has invested 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 48,703 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Globeflex Cap Lp, a California-based fund reported 36 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Mai Capital Mgmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 12.61M shares. Whitnell & holds 0.29% or 17,900 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 616,651 shares.