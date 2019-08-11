Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Position by $332,694; Arrowpoint Asset Management Lifted Its Catalent (CTLT) Stake by $4.02 Million

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 100,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.12% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 988,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. It closed at $57.19 lastly. It is down 36.61% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.61% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 504.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 55,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 66,445 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $464,000, up from 10,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80M shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY – QTRLY FIXED INCOME SALES AND TRADING NET REVENUES OF $1.9 BLN INCREASED FROM $1.7 BLN A YEAR AGO; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 19/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Brazos Midstream Completes Sale of Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – 04/18 The Cable – U.K. Inflation, Morgan Stanley & Geopolitics; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of March 16 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Buys 1.5% of Washington Prime; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft in the Trillion-Dollar Club? Cloud Will Get It There, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 3.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 163,900 shares to 30,210 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intrepid Potash Inc (NYSE:IPI) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Domo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CTLT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 141.43 million shares or 0.57% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.02% or 51,900 shares. Broadview Lc stated it has 133,975 shares. Kornitzer Ks owns 0.2% invested in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 272,345 shares. Johnson Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 32,350 shares. Natixis Advsr LP has 116,819 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management Corp accumulated 12,287 shares. Proshare Ltd invested in 0% or 17,923 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Morgan Stanley owns 99,636 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). Signaturefd Ltd invested 0% in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested in 0% or 677 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com holds 5,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Westfield Capital Management LP holds 448,946 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) for 191,637 shares.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 17,687 shares to 351,143 shares, valued at $42.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Value Etf (IVE) by 84,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,551 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Financial Cp (NYSE:SF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.79M were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Park Circle Com holds 800 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.13% or 4,850 shares. Creative Planning invested in 46,978 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Roanoke Asset Mgmt New York reported 41,413 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Interest Inc Ca accumulated 4,346 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of invested in 0.15% or 369,315 shares. Gp One Trading Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.57% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Kistler reported 938 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Denali Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) or 19,200 shares.